Kingstone Companies, Inc (KINS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019

Kingstone Companies, Inc ( KINS ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.063 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased KINS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -37% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $8.15, the dividend yield is 3.07%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KINS was $8.15, representing a -58.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.45 and a 8.67% increase over the 52 week low of $7.50.

KINS is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited ( CB ) and American International Group, Inc. ( AIG ). KINS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.25. Zacks Investment Research reports KINS's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -142.55%, compared to an industry average of 16%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KINS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.