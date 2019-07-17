Quantcast

Kinder Morgan Q2 earnings miss Wall Street estimates by a penny

By Reuters

Reuters


HOUSTON, July 17 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Inc swung to a profit in the second quarter because of greater earnings from natural gas pipelines and fewer impairment charges, but missed Wall Street estimates, the company reported on Wednesday.

The pipeline operator posted earnings of 23 cents a share, a penny below Refinitiv estimates. The company's shares traded down nearly 2% at $20.21 after-hours.

This article appears in: Fundamental Analysis , World Markets , Stocks , Technology , Oil , Earnings
Referenced Symbols: KMI


