Kinder Morgan (KMI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Kinder Morgan (KMI) closed the most recent trading day at $20.64, moving +0.29% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.12% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.04%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.32%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company had gained 3.52% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.31% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from KMI as it approaches its nex t earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.23, up 9.52% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.61 billion, up 5.43% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.99 per share and revenue of $14.70 billion, which would represent changes of +11.24% and +3.93%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for KMI. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.51% higher. KMI is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note KMI's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 20.84. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.63, which means KMI is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that KMI currently has a PEG ratio of 2.98. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 4.34 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.