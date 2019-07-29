Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019

Kinder Morgan, Inc. ( KMI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased KMI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 25% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $20.85, the dividend yield is 4.8%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KMI was $20.85, representing a -3% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.50 and a 42.61% increase over the 52 week low of $14.62.

KMI is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc ( ENB ) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. ( EPD ). KMI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.99. Zacks Investment Research reports KMI's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 8.01%, compared to an industry average of 3.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KMI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to KMI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have KMI as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF ( FTXN )

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF ( ENFR )

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund ( EMLP )

John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF ( JHME )

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector ( XLE ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EMLP with an increase of 4.05% over the last 100 days. FTXN has the highest percent weighting of KMI at 8.13%.