Kinder Morgan Earnings: KMI Stock Dips as Q2 Results Mixed

By Karl Utermohlen,

Shutterstock photo

Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI ) posted its latest quarterly earnings results late Wednesday, turning a profit following a loss a year ago, yet sales fell about 5.9% when compared to the company's same results a year ago. These results marked a decline for KMI stock after hours.

Kinder Morgan Earnings Source: Shutterstock

The Houston, Texas-based energy business announced its results for its fiscal 2019 second quarter , which were unveiled in a statement posted after Wall Street shuttered its doors this hump day. Net income for the three-month period totaled $518 million, which is also about 23 cents per share as far as stockholders are concerned.

It would make sense to say this profit was a success for Kinder Morgan during the period, especially when we take into consideration the $180 million loss - 8 cents per share - reported during the same period in 2018. However, we should also take into account revenue during the second quarter, which tallied up to $3.2 billion.

These sales were about 5.9% lower than the brand's year-ago revenue of $3.4 billion. Kinder Morgan added that it missed Wall Street's guidance on the revenue side of things by $380 million, yet these results were in line with what analysts called for on the profit metric.

A cash dividend of 25 cents per share has been approved by the company's board of directors.

KMI stock is down about 2.1% after hours on Wednesday following the company's quarterly earnings results, which were mixed. Shares fell about 1.5% during regular trading hours for Kinder Morgan.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing
Referenced Symbols: KMI


