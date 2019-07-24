Kimco Realty's Class K Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 5.5%

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Kimco Realty Corp's 5.625% Class K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: KIM.PRK) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4064), with shares changing hands as low as $25.56 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.68% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, KIM.PRK was trading at a 2.40% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 35.27% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of KIM.PRK shares, versus KIM:

Below is a dividend history chart for KIM.PRK, showing historical dividend payments on Kimco Realty Corp's 5.625% Class K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Wednesday trading, Kimco Realty Corp's 5.625% Class K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: KIM.PRK) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: KIM) are up about 0.3%.