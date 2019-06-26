Quantcast

Kimco Realty Corp's 5.25% Class M Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

Shutterstock photo

On 6/28/19, Kimco Realty Corp's 5.25% Class M Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: KIM.PRM) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3281, payable on 7/15/19. As a percentage of KIM.PRM's recent share price of $24.69, this dividend works out to approximately 1.33%, so look for shares of KIM.PRM to trade 1.33% lower - all else being equal - when KIM.PRM shares open for trading on 6/28/19. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.33%, which compares to an average yield of 6.65% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of KIM.PRM shares, versus KIM:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for KIM.PRM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3281 on Kimco Realty Corp's 5.25% Class M Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

KIM.PRM+Dividend+History+Chart

In Wednesday trading, Kimco Realty Corp's 5.25% Class M Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: KIM.PRM) is currently up about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: KIM) are down about 1.4%.

