Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 01, 2019

Kimco Realty Corporation ( KIM ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 01, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.28 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased KIM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that KIM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.4, the dividend yield is 6.09%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KIM was $18.4, representing a -4.61% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.29 and a 28.76% increase over the 52 week low of $14.29.

KIM is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). KIM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.96. Zacks Investment Research reports KIM's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 1.03%, compared to an industry average of -3.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KIM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to KIM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have KIM as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF ( SPHD ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SPHD with an increase of 0.72% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of KIM at 3.24%.