Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 05, 2019

Kimberly-Clark Corporation ( KMB ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 05, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $1.03 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 02, 2019. Shareholders who purchased KMB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that KMB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $141.51, the dividend yield is 2.91%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KMB was $141.51, representing a -1.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $143.16 and a 41.06% increase over the 52 week low of $100.32.

KMB is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Ball Corporation ( BLL ) and Avery Dennison Corporation ( AVY ). KMB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.18. Zacks Investment Research reports KMB's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 2.81%, compared to an industry average of -.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KMB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

WisdomTree India Ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund ( IXSE )

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples ( XLP )

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF ( VDC )

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF ( IYK )

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund ( EPI ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XLP with an increase of 9.23% over the last 100 days. IXSE has the highest percent weighting of KMB at 4.43%.