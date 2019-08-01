Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 02, 2019

Kimbell Royalty Partners ( KRP ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 02, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.39 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 12, 2019. Shareholders who purchased KRP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.41% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $16.05, the dividend yield is 9.72%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KRP was $16.05, representing a -34.23% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.40 and a 23.37% increase over the 52 week low of $13.01.

KRP is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total S.A. ( TOT ) and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras ( PBR ). KRP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.38. Zacks Investment Research reports KRP's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 151.67%, compared to an industry average of -33.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KRP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.