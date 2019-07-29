Quantcast

Khazanah, Temasek to sell part of joint Singapore property for about $1.2 bln

By Reuters

Reuters


SINGAPORE, July 30 (Reuters) - A joint venture between Malaysia sovereign wealth fund Khazanah and Singapore state investor Temasek is selling the office and retail units of its DUO property development in Singapore, it said late on Monday.

The joint venture named M+S Pte Ltd will sell all the shares of its wholly owned subsidiary, Ophir-Rochor Commercial Pte Ltd, worth S$1.575 billion ($1.15 billion) to Allianz Real Estate and private equity firm Gaw Capital Partners.

Khazanah earlier this year unveiled a plan to deliver more cash to the government by pruning its stakes in non-strategic assets and dialling back its offshore presence, while Temasek posted the smallest portfolio rise in three years for 2018 as divestment value exceeded investments.

M+S still owns Andaz Singapore, a 5-star hotel operated by Hyatt occupying the top 15 floors of DUO Tower as well as the 660 premium residential units.

M+S also owns Singapore's Marina One, a development comprising 1.88 million sq ft of office space with tenants including Facebook, 140,000 sq ft in retail space and luxury apartments.

Owned 60:40 by Khazanah and Temasek respectively, M+S was set up in June 2011 to develop the two projects in Singapore.

($1 = 1.3698 Singapore dollars)





This article appears in: Stocks , Real Estate


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar