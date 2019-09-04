Kforce, Inc. (KFRC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 05, 2019

Kforce, Inc. ( KFRC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 05, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 20, 2019. Shareholders who purchased KFRC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that KFRC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $32.29, the dividend yield is 2.23%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KFRC was $32.29, representing a -24.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $42.75 and a 15.53% increase over the 52 week low of $27.95.

KFRC is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as CGI Inc. ( GIB ) and Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation ( BAH ). KFRC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.42. Zacks Investment Research reports KFRC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 2.83%, compared to an industry average of .9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates,