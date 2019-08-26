KFC partners with Beyond Meat to test plant-based nuggets, wings

Reuters





Aug 26 (Reuters) - Yum Brands Inc said on Monday it will be testing Beyond Meat Inc's plant-based chicken nuggets and boneless wings at an Atlanta KFC restaurant, the latest fast-food chain trying new options to attract vegan diners.

The quick-service restaurant will roll out its vegan menu items nationally based on the customer feedback from the Atlanta test, Yum said.

Yum is the latest big-chain restaurant jumping on the vegan bandwagon, a growing market as more fast-food chains tweak their menus to add new options for vegans and 'flexitarians'.

Beyond Meat has already partnered with sandwich chain Subway, Del Taco Restaurant Inc , Carl's Jr, Dunkin' Brands Group Inc and Restaurant Brand International'sTim Hortons.

KFC, known for its fried chicken, will be serving the six or 12-piece combo plant-based nugget meals for $6.49 and $8.49 and boneless wings for $6 and $12.

Beyond Meat's shares rose about 4% before the bell. The stock has risen more than three-fold since it went public in May.

