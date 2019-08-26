Quantcast

KFC partners with Beyond Meat to test plant-based nuggets, wings

By Reuters

Reuters


Aug 26 (Reuters) - Yum Brands Inc said on Monday it will be testing Beyond Meat Inc's plant-based chicken nuggets and boneless wings at an Atlanta KFC restaurant, the latest fast-food chain trying new options to attract vegan diners.

The quick-service restaurant will roll out its vegan menu items nationally based on the customer feedback from the Atlanta test, Yum said.

Yum is the latest big-chain restaurant jumping on the vegan bandwagon, a growing market as more fast-food chains tweak their menus to add new options for vegans and 'flexitarians'.

Beyond Meat has already partnered with sandwich chain Subway, Del Taco Restaurant Inc , Carl's Jr, Dunkin' Brands Group Inc and Restaurant Brand International'sTim Hortons.

KFC, known for its fried chicken, will be serving the six or 12-piece combo plant-based nugget meals for $6.49 and $8.49 and boneless wings for $6 and $12.

Beyond Meat's shares rose about 4% before the bell. The stock has risen more than three-fold since it went public in May.





This article appears in: Stocks , Technology , Commodities
Referenced Symbols: BYND ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar