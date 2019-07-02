Keysight (KEYS) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Keysight Technologies (KEYS)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 25.1% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $94.52 in the previous session. Keysight Technologies has gained 49.5% since the start of the year compared to the 20.3% move for the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the 40.7% return for the Zacks Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its las t earnings report on May 29, 2019, Keysigh t report ed EPS of $1.22 versus consensus estimate of $0.98.

For the current fiscal year, Keysight is expected to post earnings of $4.23 per share on $4.22 billion in revenues. This represents a 30.56% change in EPS on an 8.81% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $4.55 per share on $4.45 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 7.68% and 5.52%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Keysight may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Keysight has a Value Score of C. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and D, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 21.9X current fiscal year EPS estimates. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 10.9X versus its peer group's average of 10.5X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 2.19. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Keysight currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Keysight fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though Keysight shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.