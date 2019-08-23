KeyCorp (KEY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 26, 2019

KeyCorp ( KEY ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 26, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.185 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased KEY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8.82% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $16.57, the dividend yield is 4.47%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KEY was $16.57, representing a -23.14% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.56 and a 21.35% increase over the 52 week low of $13.66.

KEY is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). KEY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.68. Zacks Investment Research reports KEY's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 3.6%, compared to an industry average of 4.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KEY Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to KEY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have KEY as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF ( FTXO )

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF ( IAT )

Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF ( GHII )

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF ( KRE )

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF ( EQRR ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is GHII with an decrease of -2.67% over the last 100 days. FTXO has the highest percent weighting of KEY at 4.07%.