Key Factors to Watch Out for Ahead of MPLX's Q2 Earnings

MPLX LP MPLX is scheduled to release second-quarter 2019 results on Aug 1.

In the las t report ed quarter, the Findlay, OH-based energy midstream service provider recorded earnings of 61 cents per unit, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 59 cents on the back of contribution from dropdown transactions related to the Logistics and Supply segment's pipelines and refining logistics assets. As far as earnings surprises are concerned, the oil and gas logistics operator has a mixed record, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate twice in the last four quarters, with average negative surprise of 4.2%. This is depicted in the graph below:

MPLX LP Price and EPS Surprise

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings per unit of 60 cents has seen one upward and downward revision each in the past 30 days. This figure indicates year-over-year growth of 9.1%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.6 billion for the to-be-reported quarter, indicating a rise of 4.2% from the year-ago quarter.

High demand for midstream assets is a positive for the upcoming results of this large-cap partnership, which owns, operates and develops midstream energy infrastructures and logistics assets, primarily for its sponsor Marathon Petroleum Corporation MPC .

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Logistics and Storage segment's second-quarter 2019 operating income is $542 million, higher than the year-ago reported figure of $526 million.

The Gathering and Processing segment is expected to get a boost from total gathering throughput in the to-be-reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for gathering throughput volumes from Southwest Operations is pegged at 1,570 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d), higher than 1,494 MMcf/d in the year-ago period. Gathering throughput volumes from Marcellus Operations are expected to jump to 1,282 MMcf/d from the year-ago level of 1,147 MMcf/d. The same from Utica Operations is expected to reach 2,127 MMcf/d from 1,654 MMcf/d in the June quarter of 2018.

Crude oil pipeline throughput is expected to rise to 2,585 thousand barrels per day (MBD) from the year-ago quarter's 2,229 MBD. Product pipeline throughput is expected to grow marginally to 1,180 MBD. Total natural gas processed in the quarter is estimated at 7,835 MMcf/d, up from 5,404 MMcf/d in the prior-year period.

The above-mentioned positives will likely boost the partnership's second-quarter results, partially offset by lower C2 + NGLs fractionated volumes from Southwest Operations, which are projected at 17 MBD, lower than the year-ago level of 19 MBD.

Our proven model does not conclusively show that MPLX is likely to beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the quarter to be reported. This is because a stock needs to have both a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) for this to happen. Unfortunately, this is not the case here as elaborated below.

Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is -1.34%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter .

Zacks Rank: MPLX currently carries a Zacks Rank #1. Though a Zacks Rank of 1 increases the predictive power of ESP, a negative ESP makes surprise prediction difficult.

