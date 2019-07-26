Quantcast

Key ECB survey points to dropping inflation expectations

By Reuters

Reuters


FRANKFURT, July 26 (Reuters) - Euro zone inflation expectations continued to drop, a key European Central Bank survey showed on Friday, underpinning the bank's plans to compile a fresh stimulus package to revive price pressures.

Inflation at 1.4% is now expected for next year, below a previous projection for 1.5%, and the 2021 forecast was cut to 1.5% from 1.6%, both short of the ECB's target of almost 2%, according to the quarterly Survey of Professional Forecasters, a key input in policy deliberations.

At Thursday's ECB meeting, President Mario Draghi all but pledged to ease policy in September as the growth outlook deteriorates and even hinted at a reinterpretation of the ECB's inflation target, the cornerstone of its policy framework.

With a global trade war sapping confidence, Europe's export-focused manufacturing sector has been in free fall recently. That threatens to infect a so-far resilient domestic economy, which has yet to fully recover from the euro zone's debt crisis.

Growth projections, however, were little changed. The survey sees economic growth at 1.2% this year, unchanged from three months earlier. Growth projections for 2020 were revised to 1.3% from 1.4%

Growth of 1.4% is still foreseen for 2021. The longer-term projection was also unchanged at 1.4%.





This article appears in: Politics , Stocks , World Markets , Economy


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar