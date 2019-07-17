KEX Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Kirby Corp. (Symbol: KEX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $75.84, changing hands as low as $75.37 per share. Kirby Corp. shares are currently trading down about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KEX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, KEX's low point in its 52 week range is $60.63 per share, with $88.775 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $75.57.
