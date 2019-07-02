Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 03, 2019

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. ( KDP ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 03, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 19, 2019. Shareholders who purchased KDP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that KDP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $29.48, the dividend yield is 2.04%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KDP was $29.48, representing a -76.29% decrease from the 52 week high of $124.36 and a 44.09% increase over the 52 week low of $20.46.

KDP is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Coca-Cola Company ( KO ) and Pepsico, Inc. ( PEP ). KDP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.73. Zacks Investment Research reports KDP's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 17.09%, compared to an industry average of 4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KDP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to KDP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have KDP as a top-10 holding:

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF ( FPX ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FPX with an increase of 11.12% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of KDP at 2.24%.