Kenya's president appoints Yatani as acting finance minister

Shutterstock photo





NAIROBI, July 24 (Reuters) - Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed Labour Minister Ukur Yatani as acting finance minister after Henry Rotich was charged with corruption, the presidency said on Wednesday.

Julius Muia was appointed as principal secretary in the finance ministry, replacing Kamau Thugge, who was charged alongside Rotich, said the statement sent by the president's spokeswoman.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">





NAIROBI, July 24 (Reuters) - Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed Labour Minister Ukur Yatani as acting finance minister after Henry Rotich was charged with corruption, the presidency said on Wednesday.

Julius Muia was appointed as principal secretary in the finance ministry, replacing Kamau Thugge, who was charged alongside Rotich, said the statement sent by the president's spokeswoman.