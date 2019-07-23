Kenya's parliament accepts proposal to nationalise Kenya Airways

Reuters





NAIROBI, July 23 (Reuters) - Kenya's parliament voted on Tuesday to accept a proposal to nationalise Kenya Airways as a way of rescuing it from mounting debts.

The loss-making carrier, which is 48.9% government-owned and 7.8% held by Air France-KLM , has been struggling to return to profitability and growth. A failed expansion drive and a slump in air travel forced it to restructure $2 billion of debt in 2017 to save the business.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">





NAIROBI, July 23 (Reuters) - Kenya's parliament voted on Tuesday to accept a proposal to nationalise Kenya Airways as a way of rescuing it from mounting debts.

The loss-making carrier, which is 48.9% government-owned and 7.8% held by Air France-KLM , has been struggling to return to profitability and growth. A failed expansion drive and a slump in air travel forced it to restructure $2 billion of debt in 2017 to save the business.