Kenya's KCB's takeover of National Bank requires 75% acceptance

NAIROBI, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Kenyan lender KCB Group's takeover offer of National Bank of Kenya will require acceptance by 75% of National's shareholders, the Capital Markets Authority said on Thursday.

Parliament's finance committee said in a report on Wednesday that the government, the main shareholder of National, should reject the offer, appearing to throw up a barrier to the transaction, which is set to close at the end of this month.

