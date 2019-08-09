Quantcast

Kenya's KCB Group to boost investments in South Sudan

By Reuters

Reuters


JUBA, Aug 9 (Reuters) - KCB Group , Kenya's biggest bank by assets, will boost its investments in South Sudan, a senior company executive said on Thursday, adding that the lender also aims to nearly double its individual customers by the end of next year.

The bank, which also operates in Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi and South Sudan, shut 12 of its 23 branches in 2016 and 2017 as a devastating civil war ruined the economy and caused hyperinflation in the oil-producing nation.

"Now we are ... focusing on expanding," Managing Director Roba Waqo Jaldesa told reporters in the capital of Juba.

The bank plans to introduce mobile banking and grow its individual-based customers from 122,000 to more than 200,000 by the end of 2020, he said.

The International Monetary Fund said in June that South Sudan "is in a deep economic crisis" and estimated that real GDP declined by 2.4% in the 2017/18 fiscal year. It did not provide a forecast for the current fiscal year.





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar