Kenya's inflation falls to 5.0% year-on-year in August

By Reuters

Reuters


NAIROBI, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Kenya's inflation fell to 5.0% year-on-year in August from 6.27% a month earlier, helped by falling food prices, the statistics office said on Friday.

On a monthly basis, inflation was -0.90% from -0.36% in July, with the Food and Non-Alcoholic Drinks Index falling 1.89% compared with July, the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics said.

