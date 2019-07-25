Quantcast

Kenya's economy likely to grow by 6% in 2019 -cenbank chief

NAIROBI, July 25 (Reuters) - Kenya's economic growth is predicted to hit 6% in 2019, helped by a stronger-than-expected performance in the key agriculture sector, the central bank governor said on Thursday.

East Africa's biggest economy grew by 5.6% in the first quarter, slowing from 6.5% in the same period a year earlier, mainly due to the impact of dry weather.

But the rains unexpectedly came in late April, brightening the outlook for the economy.

The finance ministry says the economy is likely to grow by 6.3% in 2019, the same rate as a year earlier.

Njoroge's comments come a day after the bank held its benchmark lending rate at 9.0%, with the monetary policy committee saying inflation expectations were within the target range and the economy was operating close to its potential.

Year-on-year inflation rose slightly to 5.70% in June from 5.49% a month earlier, data from the statistics office showed, staying within the government's preferred band of 2.5-7.5% in the medium term.





