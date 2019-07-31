Quantcast

Kenyan inflation hits three-month high in July

By Reuters

Reuters


NAIROBI, July 31 (Reuters) - Kenya's year-on-year inflation rose to 6.27% in July from 5.70% the previous month, touching its highest level in three months, the statistics office said on Wednesday.

It attributed the increase in the headline rate to a jump in prices of food, soft drinks, alcoholic beverages and transport costs.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices fell 0.36% in July from a 0.69% decline in June, the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics said.

The government has a preferred band of 2.5-7.5% for inflation to maintain price stability in the economy.





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Economy


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar