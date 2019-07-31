Kenyan inflation hits three-month high in July

Reuters





NAIROBI, July 31 (Reuters) - Kenya's year-on-year inflation rose to 6.27% in July from 5.70% the previous month, touching its highest level in three months, the statistics office said on Wednesday.

It attributed the increase in the headline rate to a jump in prices of food, soft drinks, alcoholic beverages and transport costs.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices fell 0.36% in July from a 0.69% decline in June, the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics said.

The government has a preferred band of 2.5-7.5% for inflation to maintain price stability in the economy.