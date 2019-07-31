Kenyan central bank steps in after shilling slides

Reuters





NAIROBI, July 31 (Reuters) - Kenya's central bank pumped dollars into the foreign exchange market on Wednesday and sought to soak up excess liquidity after the shilling sank to its lowest level against the dollar in nearly five years, traders said.

The shilling has been one of Africa's top performers this year. But it has lost 1.2% against the dollar in the past six sessions due to heightened political risk at home, a stronger dollar, concerns about export earnings and excess liquidity in the money markets.

It fell to an intra-day low of 104.45/55 per dollar on Wednesday, from 103.20/30 on Monday last week, forcing the central bank to intervene and send it back to the 104.00 level.

The bank also sought to mop up 10 billion shillings from the money markets using 7 day repos, saying there was excess liquidity.

"It (shilling's drop) is also a function of liquidity. Yesterday (Monday) they were in the market for 35 billion," said a second currency trader at another commercial bank.

The weighted average interest rate on the overnight borrowing market for banks has hovered around 2 percent this month, making it cheaper for banks to bet against the currency by buying up dollars.

Kenya's political risk went up a notch last week when Finance Minister Henry Rotich was charged in court over the loss of funds in tender awards for the construction of two dams. He denied all the charges and was freed on bail.

Political analysts said the charges exposed a widening schism between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto, whose side of the ruling Jubilee party Rotich belongs to.

Investors have also been concerned about a potential drop in export earnings from key commodities like tea and the tourism business. Falling imports, however, mean the current account deficit will still improve this year, the central bank says.

The central bank chief, Patrick Njoroge, who was sanguine about the shilling's weakness last week, might have changed his stance this week due to the technical charts, which show a drop below 104.60 for the shilling could unleash further weakness, market participants said.

The shilling plunged to its lowest ever in 2011 when it hit 107 per dollar, mainly due to policymakers' refusal to raise rates in the face of high inflation.