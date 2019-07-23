Quantcast

Kenya to seek extradition of Italian construction boss on corruption charges

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


NAIROBI, July 23 (Reuters) - Kenya will seek the extradition of Paolo Porcelli, the Italian director of construction firm CMC di Ravenna, to face corruption charges related to the tenders for two dam projects, the director of public prosecutions told Reuters on Tuesday.

"We have the Italian individual, he has not managed to present himself so we will be seeking his extradition to come and face the charges here in Kenya. We will also issue an international arrest warrant," said Noordin Haji.

CMC di Ravenna denied any wrongdoing in a statement on Monday.





