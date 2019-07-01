Kenya telecoms giant Safaricom's CEO dies of cancer - company

Reuters
NAIROBI, July 1 (Reuters) - Kenyan telecommunications giant Safaricom's Chief Executive Officer Robert William Collymore has died of cancer, the company said early on Monday.
"It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing away of Robert (Bob) William Collymore, CEO of Safaricom Plc, which occurred at his home in the morning of 1st July 2019," the firm said in a statement.
