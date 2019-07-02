Quantcast

Kenya telco Safaricom appoints Michael Joseph as acting CEO

By Reuters

Reuters


NAIROBI, July 2 (Reuters) - Kenyan telecoms firm Safaricom said on Tuesday it has appointed Michael Joseph as interim chief executive officer after its long-time executive Bob Collymore died of cancer.

Collymore, the chief executive who helped to turn Safaricom into East Africa's most profitable company with an $11 billion valuation, died on Monday after a nearly two-year long battle with cancer.

