Kenya telco Safaricom appoints Michael Joseph as acting CEO

NAIROBI, July 2 (Reuters) - Kenyan telecoms firm Safaricom said on Tuesday it has appointed Michael Joseph as interim chief executive officer after its long-time executive Bob Collymore died of cancer.

Collymore, the chief executive who helped to turn Safaricom into East Africa's most profitable company with an $11 billion valuation, died on Monday after a nearly two-year long battle with cancer.

