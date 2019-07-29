Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (KFFB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp ( KFFB ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 12, 2019. Shareholders who purchased KFFB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 58th quarter that KFFB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $7.72, the dividend yield is 5.18%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KFFB was $7.72, representing a -11.25% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.70 and a 18.4% increase over the 52 week low of $6.52.

KFFB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc ( HSBC ) and E*TRADE Financial Corporation ( ETFC ). KFFB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.06.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KFFB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.