Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (KW) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (Symbol: KW) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $20.33, changing hands as high as $20.61 per share. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, KW's low point in its 52 week range is $17.25 per share, with $22.615 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $20.59.
