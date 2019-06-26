Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. ( KW ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 05, 2019. Shareholders who purchased KW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that KW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $20.77, the dividend yield is 4.04%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KW was $20.77, representing a -8.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.62 and a 20.41% increase over the 52 week low of $17.25.

KW is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as CBRE Group, Inc. ( CBRE ) and Invitation Homes Inc. ( INVH ). KW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.03.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KW Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to KW through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have KW as a top-10 holding:

IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF ( ROOF ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ROOF with an decrease of -0.42% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of KW at 2.44%.