Kennametal Inc. (KMT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 12, 2019

Kennametal Inc. ( KMT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 27, 2019. Shareholders who purchased KMT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 17th quarter that KMT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $31.38, the dividend yield is 2.55%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KMT was $31.38, representing a -30.41% decrease from the 52 week high of $45.10 and a 4.57% increase over the 52 week low of $30.01.

KMT is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc ( TMO ) and Danaher Corporation ( DHR ). KMT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.9. Zacks Investment Research reports KMT's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 1.18%, compared to an industry average of -8.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KMT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.