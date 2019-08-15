Kemper Corporation (KMPR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 16, 2019

Kemper Corporation ( KMPR ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 16, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased KMPR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that KMPR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $74.99, the dividend yield is 1.33%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KMPR was $74.99, representing a -18.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $91.98 and a 21.8% increase over the 52 week low of $61.57.

KMPR is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited ( CB ) and American International Group, Inc. ( AIG ). KMPR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.69. Zacks Investment Research reports KMPR's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 31.58%, compared to an industry average of 9.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KMPR Dividend History page.