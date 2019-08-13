Kemet Corporation (KEM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

Kemet Corporation ( KEM ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 26, 2019. Shareholders who purchased KEM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that KEM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $19.21, the dividend yield is 1.04%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KEM was $19.21, representing a -28.75% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.96 and a 23.54% increase over the 52 week low of $15.55.

KEM is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ABB Ltd ( ABB ) and Amphenol Corporation ( APH ). KEM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.58. Zacks Investment Research reports KEM's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -21.46%, compared to an industry average of -13.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KEM Dividend History page.

