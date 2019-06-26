KEM Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of KEMET Corp. (Symbol: KEM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $18.35, changing hands as high as $18.46 per share. KEMET Corp. shares are currently trading up about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KEM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, KEM's low point in its 52 week range is $15.55 per share, with $29.85 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $18.40.
