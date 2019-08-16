Kelly Services, Inc. (KELYB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 19, 2019

Kelly Services, Inc. ( KELYB ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 19, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.075 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased KELYB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 14th quarter that KELYB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $28, the dividend yield is 1.07%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KELYB was $28, representing a -18.37% decrease from the 52 week high of $34.30 and a 33.91% increase over the 52 week low of $20.91.

KELYB is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as CGI Inc. ( GIB ) and Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation ( BAH ). KELYB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.9.

