Kelly Services, Inc. (KELYA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 19, 2019

Kelly Services, Inc. ( KELYA ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 19, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.075 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased KELYA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 14th quarter that KELYA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $27.13, the dividend yield is 1.11%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KELYA was $27.13, representing a -6.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.91 and a 41.23% increase over the 52 week low of $19.21.

KELYA is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as CGI Inc. ( GIB ) and Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation ( BAH ). KELYA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.9. Zacks Investment Research reports KELYA's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as .44%, compared to an industry average of .8%.

Interested in gaining exposure to KELYA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have KELYA as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P Smallcap 600 Pure Value ETF ( RZV )

Xtrackers Russell 2000 Comprehensive Factor ETF ( DESC )

iShares Microcap ETF ( IWC ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DESC with an decrease of -2.34% over the last 100 days. RZV has the highest percent weighting of KELYA at 1.63%.