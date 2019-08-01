Quantcast

Kellogg's profit and sales beat estimates on strong snacks demand

By Reuters

Reuters


Aug 1 (Reuters) - Kellogg Co beat Wall Street expectations for quarterly sales and profit on Thursday, driven by higher demand for its snacks, including Pringles and Pop-Tarts, in North America, sending its shares up about 4% before the bell.

The maker of Eggo Waffles has been spending more on advertising and to develop on-the-go breakfast bars and more single-serve products to suit changing consumer preferences and stem falling cereal sales.

Sales at Kellogg's North America business, its biggest, rose 1% in the quarter. Overall organic net sales, which excluded acquisitions, dispositions and foreign exchange impact, rose 2.3%.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $286 million, or 84 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 29, from $596 million, or $1.71 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 99 cents per share, beating expectations of 92 cents.





