Kellogg Company (K) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019

Kellogg Company ( K ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.57 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased K prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.79% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $62.51, the dividend yield is 3.65%.

The previous trading day's last sale of K was $62.51, representing a -16.63% decrease from the 52 week high of $74.98 and a 21.76% increase over the 52 week low of $51.34.

K is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Mondelez International, Inc. ( MDLZ ) and General Mills, Inc. ( GIS ). K's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.51. Zacks Investment Research reports K's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -10.29%, compared to an industry average of 3.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the K Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to K through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have K as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF ( FTXG )

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF ( RHS )

VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF ( MOAT )

SPDR Series Trust SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF ( SPYD )

First Trust VL Dividend ( FVD ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FTXG with an increase of 10.27% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of K at 4.37%.