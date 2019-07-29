Quantcast

Kellogg Baby Shark Cereal to Hit Grocery Store Shelves

By William White,

Shutterstock photo

A Baby Shark cereal is coming to store shelves and it's all thanks to Kellogg (NYSE: K ).

The new cereal was revealed by Instagram user CandyHunting. The user shows an image of the Baby Shark cereal off on their account. They also note that it will be an exclusive to Walmart (NYSE: WMT ) and Sam's Club locations.

Sam's Club will be the first to get the new cereal on Aug. 17 . After about a month it will start showing up on Walmart store shelves. The Instagram users describes the cereal as "berry flavored loops with marshmallows."

Here's how Twitter (NYSE: TWTR ) users are reacting to the news of a Baby Shark cereal.

  • "This is why I stopped watching the local news many years ago. Not the talk about murder in the streets… it's waking up and seeing that Baby Shark song is being turned into cereal. Oh, and they played about 15-20 seconds of it."
  • "My niece used to torture me singing Baby Shark on the beach when she was a child. I'm sending her a few cases of cereal."
  • "Just in case the song itself didn't invade our lives enough, Baby Shark now has its own cereal. This is real life, guys!"
  • "Baby Shark is a doo doo cereal by its own admission."
  • "Yo Guys, There's FRICKING Baby Shark Cereal, Baby Shark Costumes, Bath Toys, And Funko Pops. SOMEONE PLEASE STOP THE BABY SHARK STUFF!!!! PLEASE."

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

The post Kellogg Baby Shark Cereal to Hit Grocery Store Shelves appeared first on InvestorPlace .



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing
Referenced Symbols: K , WMT , TWTR


