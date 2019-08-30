Kearny Financial (KRNY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 03, 2019

Kearny Financial ( KRNY ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 03, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 18, 2019. Shareholders who purchased KRNY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that KRNY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.61, the dividend yield is 1.9%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KRNY was $12.61, representing a -11.45% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.24 and a 11.99% increase over the 52 week low of $11.26.

KRNY is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc ( HSBC ) and E*TRADE Financial Corporation ( ETFC ). KRNY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.47.

