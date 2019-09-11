Kearny Financial Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for KRNY

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Kearny Financial Corp (Symbol: KRNY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $13.17, changing hands as high as $13.22 per share. Kearny Financial Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KRNY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, KRNY's low point in its 52 week range is $11.26 per share, with $14.24 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $13.24.
