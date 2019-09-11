Quantcast

Kearny Financial Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for KRNY

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Kearny Financial Corp (Symbol: KRNY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $13.17, changing hands as high as $13.22 per share. Kearny Financial Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KRNY shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Kearny Financial Corp 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, KRNY's low point in its 52 week range is $11.26 per share, with $14.24 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $13.24.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: KRNY


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?