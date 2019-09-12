KBR, Inc. (KBR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019

KBR, Inc. ( KBR ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased KBR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 25th quarter that KBR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $25.77, the dividend yield is 1.24%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KBR was $25.77, representing a -4% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.85 and a 85.46% increase over the 52 week low of $13.90.

KBR is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Lockheed Martin Corporation ( LMT ) and Transdigm Group Incorporated ( TDG ). KBR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.34. Zacks Investment Research reports KBR's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 9.59%, compared to an industry average of .4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KBR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to KBR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have KBR as a top-10 holding:

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF ( PSC ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSC with an decrease of -1.15% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of KBR at 0.85%.