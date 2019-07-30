KB Home (KBH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 31, 2019

KB Home ( KBH ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 31, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.025 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased KBH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $26.62, the dividend yield is .38%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KBH was $26.62, representing a -3.69% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.64 and a 58.26% increase over the 52 week low of $16.82.

KBH is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as D.R. Horton, Inc. ( DHI ) and Lennar Corporation ( LEN ). KBH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.65. Zacks Investment Research reports KBH's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -4.96%, compared to an industry average of -9.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KBH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to KBH through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have KBH as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P Midcap 400 Pure Value ETF ( RFV )

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund ( EES ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RFV with an increase of 1.07% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of KBH at 2.5%.