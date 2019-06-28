KB Home (KBH) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 7.9%

KB Home KBH was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 8% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This stock, which remained volatile and traded within the range of $23.53-$26.55 in the past one-month time frame, witnessed a sharp increase yesterday.





The company has seen no changes when it comes to estimate revision over the past few weeks, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.KB Home currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

KB Home Price

KB Home price | KB Home Quote

Investors interested in the Building Products - Home Builders industry may consider a better-ranked stock like Meritage Homes Corporation MTH , which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .



Is KBH going up? Or down? Predict to see what others think: Up or Down

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks



Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2018, while the S&P 500 gained +15.8%, five of our screens returned +38.0%, +61.3%, +61.6%, +68.1%, and +98.3%.



This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 - 2018, while the S&P averaged +4.8% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +56.2% per year.



See their latest picks free >>