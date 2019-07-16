Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (KYN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 17, 2019

Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company ( KYN ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 17, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased KYN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that KYN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.96, the dividend yield is 9.02%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KYN was $15.96, representing a -19.6% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.85 and a 30.2% increase over the 52 week low of $12.26.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KYN Dividend History page.