Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (KYN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 21, 2019

Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company ( KYN ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 21, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased KYN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that KYN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.47, the dividend yield is 9.95%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KYN was $14.47, representing a -25.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.53 and a 18.04% increase over the 52 week low of $12.26.

