Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fund, Inc (KMF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 17, 2019

Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fund, Inc ( KMF ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 17, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.075 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased KMF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that KMF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12, the dividend yield is 7.5%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KMF was $12, representing a -13.67% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.90 and a 40.02% increase over the 52 week low of $8.57.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KMF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.